Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been at the center of controversy lately. Some believe his job as an announcer for Fox is allowing him to provide crucial information to the Las Vegas Raiders, a team he co-owns. With speculation running rampant on social media, former head coach Antonio Pierce not-so-subtly calls out Brady's antics.

During a guest appearance on “SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio” with Adam Schien, the former Raiders coach exposed Tom Brady for allegedly sharing information with the team. Pierce hints that he and the 48-year-old former quarterback had conversations during his tenure in Las Vegas. Antonio Pierce also claims that anyone who doesn't believe that Tom Brady is sharing information is “foolish.”

“This is unprecedented, what we're seeing,” said Pierce. “I think I would be uncomfortable if it was the other way around, to be honest with you. Because you're not dealing with just a normal person. Tom Brady is the elite of the elite, one of the greatest quarterbacks, one of the greatest players in the game, played against him, obviously, student of the game.

“It's not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, ‘Hmm,' and have tidbits,” continued Pierce. “And you'd be foolish enough to think that he's not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things.”

Tom Brady became a part-owner of the Raiders in October 2024. Since then, the organization has given him a role in helping make decisions for the football team. He's conducting that work while also announcing games for Fox Sports. Brady and Pierce worked together in Las Vegas last season before the 46-year-old former head coach was let go by the franchise.

Despite the speculation swirling around Brady and the Raiders, the NFL has yet to get involved, and doesn't seem to believe the future Hall of Famer is doing anything against the rules. For now, Tom Brady will likely continue working for Fox Sports while also helping Las Vegas construct a playoff-caliber team.