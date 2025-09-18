Tom Brady’s dual position as both a Fox broadcaster and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has stirred questions about competitive fairness. But some NFL coaches say they are not losing sleep over the issue.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson downplayed the situation as his team prepared for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, a game that Brady will call from the broadcast booth. The Bears will then travel to Las Vegas to face Brady’s Raiders.

“I'm really not worried about it,” Johnson said. “I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now.

“Personnel-wise, really the same thing. It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and say, ‘Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams or you might get it!' Like, there's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don't think it's that big of a deal to be honest with you.”

Johnson noted he has participated in production meetings with broadcast crews throughout the season and has been careful not to disclose sensitive details. “I’ve been in pure coach-speak mode since the season started,” he said. “To me, it’s just business as usual. I like Tom, and we have a good relationship.”

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer feels the same about the Raiders' owner

Article Continues Below

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer echoed Johnson’s sentiments. Dallas plays the Raiders later in the season, but Schottenheimer said he is not concerned that anything shared with Brady could get back to Las Vegas.

“Hey look, everybody has everybody's playbooks,” Schottenheimer said. “Everybody knows somebody who knows somebody who's been someplace.

“I don't have a problem with [Brady's situation]. Some people might, but look, I'll talk football with anybody. I love the game, and what Tom does with his ownership position is up to Tom.”

Brady’s visibility as an owner has fueled scrutiny. During the Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, television cameras showed him wearing a headset in the coaches’ booth. The NFL later clarified that owners are permitted in the booth and may use league-issued equipment such as the Sideline Viewing System.

The league has also prohibited Brady from attending team facilities or in-person production meetings, but allows him to join remotely. Ultimately, coaches like Johnson and Schottenheimer insist the controversy is overblown, even as Brady balances his broadcast role with his growing influence inside the Raiders organization.