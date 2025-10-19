The Las Vegas Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Week 6 win over the lowly Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas ended its ugly skid despite playing without Brock Bowers. The All-Pro tight end has been hampered by a PCL sprain since the season opener. And now the beleaguered Raiders offense is dealing with another injury to a key contributor.

Jakobi Meyers was injured late in the win over Tennessee. The veteran wideout returned to a limited practice on Friday. But knee and toe ailments earned Meyers a questionable tag for Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Given the uncertainty of Meyers’ availability for Week 7, the Raiders opted to elevate Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 25-year-old wide receiver could see his first NFL action in two years.

Jakobi Meyers’ injury adds to struggling Raiders’ woes

If both Bowers and Meyers are sidelined Sunday, the Raiders offense will likely focus on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Wideout Tre Tucker figures to draw additional looks in the passing game but Shedrick Jackson could have an opportunity to impress.

Jackson, who happens to be the great-nephew of former Raiders star Bo Jackson, played three games with the Bengals in 2023. However, his brief tenure in Cincinnati got off to a rough start. Jackson infuriated Joe Burrow by lining up incorrectly on his first-ever NFL snap.

Head coach Pete Carroll addressed the status of Bowers and Meyers for Sunday’s game, suggesting that the Raiders could be without both players. It would be a substantial blow for a team that is struggling offensively.

Bowers sustained a PCL injury and deep bone bruise to his left knee in a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The second-year pro played through the ailments for three games before he was forced to sit out Week 5. It was the first game he missed in his young NFL career.

Meyers has played all six games this season, leading Las Vegas with 29 receptions. The eighth-year veteran has been a steady, durable contributor since joining the Raiders in 2023. He recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year and was expected to help lead a new-look offense in Las Vegas with Geno Smith under center.

Unfortunately, Smith has struggled mightily in Las Vegas. The Pro Bowl passer has seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions after six games with the Raiders.