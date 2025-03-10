The Las Vegas Raiders have delivered three major defensive line moves during NFL free agency month. The latest completes the reunion hat trick.

Malcolm Koonce is coming back to Vegas on a one-year, $12 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler Monday. Koonce agrees to return to the Silver and Black after missing the 2024 season.

Koonce suffered a horrific knee injury during a September Raiders practice. His loss eventually became devastating, as the Raiders never established a consistent second pass rush option next to All-Pro Maxx Crosby.

Koonce previously piled eight sacks in 2023 playing opposite of Crosby. That '23 campaign also saw career-highs in total tackles (43), solo stops (32) and forced fumbles (three).

Again, Koonce emerges as the third pivotal defensive line move made by general manager John Spytek. Plus having an assist from co-owner Tom Brady, owner Mark Davis and new head coach Pete Carroll.

Other moves Raiders made to complete defensive line

Crosby surfaced as the first major signing for the Raiders. Las Vegas inked Crosby to a blockbuster $106.5 million extension on Wednesday. The move squashed any trade thoughts fans had between Crosby and Vegas.

But the trench moves didn't stop with Crosby. Adam Butler followed four days later for the Raiders — agreeing to a three-year, $16.5 million deal to return at defensive tackle. Butler earned his financial reward following delivering a career-best season of 2024.

Koonce rises as the third, and perhaps final, free agent trench move the Raiders will make for this cycle. His return helps guarantee the Raiders will have a rotation of Crosby, Koonce and Tyree Wilson on the edge. Butler slides inside next to the Raiders' prized 2024 free agent signing Christian Wilkins.

The Raiders also have one more pivotal returnee to the defense. Vegas kept Patrick Graham as its defensive coordinator for the third straight season. Graham had interviewed for various NFL head coaching openings before circling back to Sin City.