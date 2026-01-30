The Las Vegas Raiders are still searching for a new head coach after letting go of Pete Carroll at the end of the 2025-26 regular season. The hunt will seemingly continue, as reports indicate that Davis Webb is no longer considered a candidate.

It's said that Webb, who is 31 years old, withdrew from the Las Vegas job on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The only other teams Denver Broncos' passing game coordinator and quarterback coach interviewed with for a head coaching role were the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, who have both filled their positions.

“Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb is withdrawing from consideration for the Raiders head coaching job, per source. Webb interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Raiders, Bills, and Ravens.”

From the sounds of it, Webb could be in line for the Broncos' offensive coordinator job after head coach Sean Payton fired Joe Lombardi after the 10-7 AFC Championship Round loss to the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb plans to withdraw from the Raiders head coaching search and is considered a prime candidate for his current team's OC job, sources say. He’s also received several OC requests.”

Before getting into coaching in 2023, Davis Webb served as a backup quarterback in the NFL for six seasons (2017-2022). He accepted a quarterback coach role in Denver soon after the organization named Sean Payton the head coach in 2023. After two years in that position, the former NFL quarterback was named the passing game coordinator, while also still working as the QB coach for Bo Nix before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.