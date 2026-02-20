The Las Vegas Raiders plucked from the college ranks Thursday to help Ashton Jeanty. And this former Iowa assistant will join the Klint Kubiak led coaching staff.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed who's officially heading to Sin City.

“Former Iowa RB coach Omar Young has been named the running backs coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Obviously developing Jeanty and the rest of the RB room rises to the forefront for Young. Especially with Kubiak likely bringing in a run-heavy approach via the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Young, though, brings plenty of NFL experience into his new post.

Ex-Iowa assistant has unique ties to Raiders

Article Continues Below

While the franchise relocated to Las Vegas back in Jan. 2020, the team has deep Oakland roots.

Also known as Young's place of birth.

Young grew up around the Silver and Black and got one of his early coaching starts in the Bay Area. He once guided the wide receivers at DeAnza College in 2009. He's also a Berkeley High graduate.

The Cleveland Browns handed him his first NFL gig in 2015 as an offensive assistant. He later became quality control coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2017-18. The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots (under then head coach Jerod Mayo) were two more league stops.

Young has no previous connection to Kubiak. However, he's familiar with incoming offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko — as both were past Bears assistants.

Kubiak continues to build out his first staff including luring Seahawks assistant Rick Dennison with him to Vegas.