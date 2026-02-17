After a disastrous 3-14 season, the Las Vegas Raiders have hit the organizational reset button. Their offseason will now be focused on building the Raiders around whoever the team selects at No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Barring an unforeseen circumstance, that pick is widely expected to be quarterback Francisco Mendoza. But for all his talent, Mendoza still needs some strong pass catchers to work with. Which is why long-time Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been deemed a perfect free agent fit for the Raiders, via Matt Bowen of ESPN.

“The Raiders can add to their wide receivers room for new coach Klint Kubiak by signing Doubs,” Bowen said. “His ability to uncover and work the heavy traffic areas of the field would be great for anticipated top-pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Doubs is a reliable pass catcher.”

Tight end Brock Bowers led the Raiders with 64 catches and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Tre Tucker was the team leader in yardage with 696. Alongside running back Ashton Jeanty, all three should play a big role in Las Vegas' passing attack moving forward. However, if the Raiders are trying to win games, Mendoza needs a bit more firepower to target.

Doubs has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Packers, appearing in 59 games. He has caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. Doubs is coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him make 55 grabs for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Even with the long-time Packers standout, the Raiders need to make plenty of adjustments to get their offense back on track. They could do a whole lot worse than a passing foundation around Mendoza and Doubs though.