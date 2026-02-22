The Las Vegas Raiders should be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2026 NFL offseason. Las Vegas holds the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is flush with cap space. Multiple NFL figures are convinced the Raiders already know who they are taking at the top of the draft.

ESPN polled multiple executives, coaches, and players on three big questions related to the 2026 NFL draft class. One of those three questions was whether or not the Raiders will use the first overall pick on Fernando Mendoza.

All eight NFL insiders voted that Las Vegas would keep the pick and select Mendoza.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that NFL sources believe “there's zero change” the Raiders move out of the top spot and pass on Mendoza.

“Never say never, but never,” one AFC executives on the subject, using a quote made famous by former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

There's no question that having a quarterback on a rookie contract is a massive advantage in the modern NFL. Now the Raiders have their chance to add a talented passer on a cost-controlled rookie deal.

Las Vegas still has a questionable roster heading into the offseason. That even caused Derek Carr to previously caution the Raiders against taking Mendoza, a take he has since walked back.

But NFL executives seem to think Mendoza is talented enough to merit the first overall pick, no matter what.

“The Raiders' roster is bad, but Mendoza is the best passer in the draft and it's not close,” an NFC executive said. “You can't pass that up. He's accurate to all levels of the field with a good arm, plus-size and good character.”

Another executive pointed to Mendoza's demeanor as another reason he's worthy of the first overall pick.

“That can be his superpower,” another NFC executive said about Mendoza's demeanor. “… He's really that focused, and I think guys will gravitate toward that.”

The Raiders enter the offseason with $91.52 million in cap space, which is second to only the Titans. That puts Las Vegas in a situation where they can substantially improve their roster before even selecting Mendoza.

It will be fascinating to see how Las Vegas approaches free agency with a potential Mendoza pick hanging over everything.