The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a pivotal new era under head coach Klint Kubiak, with a primary focus on developing presumptive top draft pick Fernando Mendoza. This shift has placed franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby at the center of league-wide speculation, particularly as NFL personnel gather for the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network identified this week as the critical window for potential trade discussions, noting that Crosby’s frustration with the team's frequent turnover is no secret.

With the Raiders and Crosby both needing to determine their next moves, the Combine serves as the primary stage for clarity on whether the star remains part of the organization’s long-term blueprint.

Despite the surrounding noise, Raiders general manager John Spytek recently reinforced Crosby’s importance to the franchise.

According to James Palmer on X, Spytek stated that it is hard to build a great team without great players. The GM shared that he maintains an excellent relationship with Crosby and that the two communicate frequently.

Spytek also noted that Crosby continues to be a dedicated presence within the facility, being in the building every day.

These comments suggest that while outside interest may persist, the Raiders’ leadership currently views Crosby as an essential piece of their rebuilding puzzle.

The situation is further defined by what Ian Rapoport calls a complicated trade landscape, fueled by a significant knee injury Crosby suffered late last season. After being upset about being sidelined for the final games, Crosby underwent a surgical repair in January.

Because the procedure was a full repair rather than a minor trim, his recovery timeline likely prevents him from being medically cleared for a trade by the start of the new league year in March.

This physical setback, combined with the GM’s public support, indicates that any potential departure would be a difficult and highly complex process for both parties to navigate before the 2026 season begins.