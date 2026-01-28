Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterback coach Davis Webb is garnering real interest from multiple teams following their impressive run this season.

Just a few years ago, Webb was trying to carve out a niche as a bright young mind under the tutelage of coach Sean Payton. Now, he has become a sought-after drillmaster.

After getting interviewed by the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills for their coaching vacancies, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants, and the Baltimore Ravens have also requested to interview Davis for their offensive coordinator openings.

After Broncos passing game coordinator and QB coach Davis Webb interviewed this week for the Raiders and Bills head coaching jobs, he received interview requests for offensive coordinator jobs with the Eagles, Giants, and Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

The 31-year-old Webb played a major role in the Broncos' advancing to the AFC Championship for the first time in a decade. He is widely credited with molding Bo Nix into an elite signal-caller in just his second season in the NFL.

Many believe that the Raiders are the frontrunners in acquiring Webb, who played six years in the NFL. Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll after just one year at the helm after the team spiraled to a 3-14 record.

The Giants, meanwhile, could be a dark horse because of Webb's familiarity with the organization. New York drafted him in the third round in 2017 and had a second stint with the squad in 2022 before retiring. Additionally, the opportunity to develop another fast-rising quarterback in Jaxson Dart could be enticing for Webb.

However, with the Broncos' firing of Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator, Davis could be spurred to stay in Mile High City if he gets offered the job.

Promoting him would keep continuity for the Broncos' young core and reward one of their own.