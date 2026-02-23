The Las Vegas Raiders are trusting new head coach Klint Kubiak to design a blueprint that will catapult them out of the dark ages and back into prosperity. A significant part of this plan will center around the development of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Where does that leave franchise pillar Maxx Crosby? The star edge rusher's future with the Silver and Black remains the subject of speculation, but if fans are going to receive some clarity, it may come imminently.

Executives, coaches and scouts around the league will gather in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Combine, and while there, the Raiders will have a chance to thoroughly address the Crosby situation.

“If there is a time to discuss a trade, it is this week in Indianapolis,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on “Good Morning Football.” “It is no secret that Crosby has been frustrated by the constant turnover and change in Las Vegas… We also know that the Raiders have made some efforts to have talks with Crosby… Everybody has to decide what the proper course of action is moving forward.”

It’s a big week for Maxx Crosby and the Raiders, who continue to discuss his future, as well as Daniel Jones and the Colts, who have eight days to strike a deal or potentially tag him. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EfztRoorlh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2026

The two-time Second-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension last March, but there are still questions about his level of contentment with the organization. Crosby has experienced just one playoff game and one winning campaign during his seven years and counting on the Raiders.

Several coaches have come and gone since the former fourth-round draft pick entered the NFL. Whether it be a credible Super Bowl champion like Pete Carroll or a passionate first-timer like Antonio Pierce, the end result remains the same. This squad is languishing in irrelevance, and given the state of the loaded AFC West, promise may not be on the horizon.

Raiders have to figure out if Maxx Crosby still fits in their puzzle

The success Klint Kubiak enjoyed while running the offense for the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks is certainly eye-catching, but this is hardly the first time Maxx Crosby has seen a supposed purveyor of change roll into town. There is always a chance he runs out of patience before the Raiders have the opportunity to carry out their new blueprint.

The 28-year-old left the facility in frustration after the team shut him down for the final two games of the 2025-26 campaign, so it may not take much to push him over the edge. One must also look at things through the Las Vegas lens. The front office's focus will likely be on assembling a roster that can maximize the development of a young QB, and the most practical way to accomplish that objective could be by dealing away an established talent who plays a premium position.

Tom Pelissero thinks both parties will take the time to consider their options during the NFL Combine.

“The fact the other 31 teams are in Indianapolis this week allows multiple things,” he said on Monday morning. “I would expect Crosby's representatives and the Raiders to meet, but also, there could be a variety of different conversations with other teams about what a trade would look like.”

In the event that Vegas does shop the Michigan native, the organization is reportedly seeking a Micah Parsons-like package in return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Considering the gap in age and performance between the two players, such an asking price could turn off prospective suitors. Crosby recorded 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, 53 total pressures, 45 solo tackles and a career-high 28 tackles for loss in 15 games last season.

While fans obviously have strong opinions about No. 98's long-term status with the franchise, they just want to move past all the uncertainty. Maxx Crosby is currently committed to Las Vegas, so this could come down to how management feels about its competitive timetable. Fernando Mendoza will not throw at the NFL Combine, but hopefully the Raiders leave Indy with some valuable intel all the same.