Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek says minority owner Tom Brady will serve as a resource for the franchise’s next quarterback, regardless of who ultimately fills the role.

Spytek detailed Brady’s expected involvement in comments captured in a video snippet shared Tuesday by Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. The remarks come as Las Vegas evaluates its direction at quarterback following a 3-14 season.

“He’s the best to ever do it and so I think whoever the quarterback is playing for the Raiders has a unique opportunity to learn from the best. Tom’s got a lot of humility to him and just because he did it a certain way, he doesn’t have expectations since you do it all that way too but there are some things that he’s not compromising on. I think whoever the quarterback is for the Raiders, I think Tom is a great resource for them.”

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, joined the Raiders’ ownership group in 2024. His presence adds Hall of Fame experience to a franchise seeking stability after a difficult campaign.

Las Vegas struggled in 2025 under head coach Pete Carroll, who was dismissed following the season. Quarterback Geno Smith, 35, threw for 3,025 yards with a 67.4% completion rate, totaling 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions across 15 games. He posted an 84.7 passer rating and a 34.1 QBR while adding 109 rushing yards on 41 carries with one fumble. His future with the organization remains uncertain.

The Raiders now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. ESPN’s latest mock draft links Las Vegas to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza, 22, led the Hoosiers to their first national championship with an undefeated season. In his junior year, he threw for 3,535 yards on 72% passing with 41 touchdowns and six interceptions, compiling a 182.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.

With the Raiders set to select a rookie quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, Spytek made clear that Brady’s role will center on mentorship and high standards. As Las Vegas resets at quarterback, the franchise intends to lean on one of the sport’s most accomplished figures to help shape its next era.