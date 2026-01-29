The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the last teams still looking for a head coach. However, it's clear they have a top target in mind.

The Raiders are set to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for a second time over the weekend. Other candidates in the race believe Las Vegas is leaning towards hiring Kubiak, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“It's probably Kubiak's job to lose,” a fellow Raiders candidate said.

Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Las Vegas is likely to select their quarterback of the future. In turn, they'll want a head coach who can help accentuate his strengths. Based on his work with quarterback Sam Darnold, Kubiak fits the bill.

Article Continues Below

In his debut with Seattle, Darnold completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was voted to his second-straight Pro Bowl.

The Seahawks at large ranked eighth overall in total offense, averaging 351.4 yards per game. On the flip side, the Raiders ranked dead last, averaging 245.2 YPG. It's clear Las Vegas needs new offensive leadership to get back on track.

Kubiak has been coaching in the NFL since 2016. He served as New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator before making a lateral move with the Seahawks. If he wasn't to land a head coach job this offseason, he would be a top target come 2027 assuming Seattle's offense doesn't fall off a cliff.

However, the Raiders are hoping it doesn't even come to that. With the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, it'll delay the franchise's timing a bit. But as it stands, Kubiak is the favorite to lead Las Vegas in 2026 and beyond.