New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is filling out his staff. On Tuesday, the Raiders reportedly hired Zach Azzanni, formerly the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receivers coach, to the same role, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders are expected to hire Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach, per source. Azzanni will enter his 10th season in the NFL and was most recently with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/3Giok1dD2w — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 18, 2026

Azzanni was Pittsburgh’s wide receivers coach under Mike Tomlin in 2024 and 2025.

He has spent nine seasons in the NFL and will enter his tenth in 2026. He previously coached with the Chicago Bears (2017), Denver Broncos (2018-2022), New York Jets (2023), and the Steelers (2024-2025). Before the NFL, he coached from 1999 to 2016 in college, including at Florida, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. He has mostly worked with wide receivers, with occasional roles as passing game or offensive coordinator in college.

Kubiak and Azzanni first worked together in 2022 with the Broncos. Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Azzanni handled the wide receivers under Nathaniel Hackett. That season, the Broncos ranked 19th in passing yards, with Jerry Jeudy leading the team with 67 catches, 972 yards, and six touchdowns.

The 49-year-old joins a new coaching staff in Las Vegas led by former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl win. The Raiders hold the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and are expected to select Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. Azzanni will get to work to develop Las Vegas’ currently thin group of receivers to support the new quarterback.

With Azzanni on board, the Raiders have most of their staff set. Rob Leonard returns as defensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko joins as offensive coordinator, and Joe DeCamillis will lead special teams.