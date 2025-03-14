After four years with the Green Bay Packers, Eric Stokes is happy to be with the Las Vegas Raiders. While he has nothing against the Wisconsin city, Stokes admitted that he is excited about the different lifestyle opportunities Las Vegas presents.

More than anything, Stokes revealed that he is looking forward to the “food options” in the Sin City. The 26-year-old said he “loves” Green Bay but felt limited by the lack of late-night dining options in the area.

“Green Bay is different,” Stokes said, via 8 News Now. “I actually love Green Bay, but after about 10 o'clock, there's nothing else to eat. So I'm really excited for the food options here [in Las Vegas].”

"After about 10 o'clock, there's nothing to eat in Green Bay….I'm excited to show my big back activities." 😂😂 –#Raiders CB Eric Stokes on coming from Packers to Vegas

Green Bay is not without its assortment of bars and nightlife, but it pales in comparison to Las Vegas. The area is known for its friendly suburban community, which Packers players often praise.

Stokes joins the Raiders off just his second full season of his four years in the league. Injuries have limited him to just 46 games of 72 possible appearances thus far. He took the field for all 17 games in 2024 for the first time in his career.

When he is on the field, Stokes slowly progressed as a reliable cornerback. With Jaire Alexander out for most of 2024, Stokes spent most of the year as the Packers' de facto top cornerback and allowed a 92.3 passer rating when thrown at, the 32nd-best mark in the league.

With the Raiders, Stokes will compete with Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson for the starting job opposite of veteran Jack Jones. His experience and track record should give him a head start entering training camp.

Raiders' improved defense with CB Eric Stokes

Overall, Stokes is one of four defensive players the Raiders added in free agency. Las Vegas also re-signed defensive linemen Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler while extending Maxx Crosby, adding up to seven total signings for Patrick Graham's defense.

Stokes joins safeties Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson Jr. as the incoming veterans of the secondary. Both Stokes and Chinn will be expected to elevate a unit that was league-average in 2024. The Raiders also added linebacker Elandon Roberts to their group after losing Robert Spillane to the New England Patriots.

So far, the Raiders have made just one offensive signing in free agency — running back Raheem Mostert. However, before free agency began, they executed a monumental trade for quarterback Geno Smith. Adding Smith addressed their biggest need at quarterback.

Graham is one of the few returning staff members who new head coach Pete Carroll decided to retain. Despite the Raiders' overall shortcomings in 2024, Graham's defense was the highlight of the team. With the offensive-minded Carroll now in charge, maintaining a defensive focus has been a clear priority of the offseason.