The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 NFL season with more intrigue than at any point in recent memory. After a busy offseason that included hiring Pete Caroll, trading for quarterback Geno Smith, and adding potential breakout star Ashton Jeanty, expectations are climbing. The roster has improved, but questions still linger about the secondary and consistency from the receiving corps outside of Brock Bowers.

The real question is whether this rebuilt group can turn the page from 2024's frustrations and actually compete for the playoffs.

That optimism grew Sunday when he made history in his Raiders debut. The veteran quarterback completed 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots. Smith's 362 yards set a new franchise record for most passing yards in a Raiders debut, breaking the mark Dan Pastorini set back in 1980 with 317 yards. The stat was highlighted by Rachel Gossen, managing editor for the Las Vegas Raiders, who posted the milestone on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, head coach Pete Caroll downplayed the historic performance, saying via team reporter Levi Edwards:

”Geno had a regular game today. I don’t think it was a big statement game or anything like that. I just think it was what he does.”

Still, it was an encouraging opening statement for both Smith and Carroll in their new partnership.

Carroll also made NFL history of his own. On Sunday, he became the oldest head coach in league history at 73 years and 357 days, surpassing legends like Romeo Crennel, George Halas, and Bill Belichick. Despite the number, Carroll continues to bring trademark energy to the sidelines, a stark contrast to his age on paper. He will turn 74 in Week 2, extending the record further.

For the quarterback, the performance fits the prediction many have made: that Geno Smith is poised for the best season of his career. Surrounded by young talent and reuniting with Carroll, the stage is set for a potential playoff push in Vegas. And if Week 1's win over New England is any indication, this new era of Raiders football could be more than just hype.