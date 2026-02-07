As there are trade rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, there is no doubt going to be an immense amount of noise throughout the offseason. With the Raiders entering a new era with Fernando Mendoza likely being the face of the team as the No. 1 overall pick and a new head coach with the team targeting Klint Kubiak, there is a possibility that a new team awaits Crosby.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, she reports that Crosby “would be highly interested in pursuing a change of scenery,” and while he is still under contract, other teams believe he “could be there for the taking.” It shouldn't be too much of a sell for Las Vegas, as they wouldn't make him stay, though there's no denying it would be a huge trade package.

“Maxx Crosby isn’t coming right out and saying it. But to coaches and general managers around the league, it’s pretty obvious. The Las Vegas Raiders’ star edge rusher would be highly interested in pursuing a change of scenery,” Russini wrote.

“Crosby remains under contract, but there’s a strong sense in league circles that he could be there for the taking, despite the Raiders likely demanding a high price (think a Micah Parsons-like package),” Russini continued.

Who the Raiders' Maxx Crosby would love to play for

While the Raiders are focusing on an upcoming 2026 offseason, Crosby will be a key factor to think about as the relationship has been “strained,” as Russini wrote, with one transgression being sitting the 28-year-old in the final two games of the season.

Russini would even say how Crosby told her once that he'd love to play for New England Patriots' Mike Vrabel, though obviously, a lot of teams in the league would be interested.

“He has played in one career playoff game. Imagine what he could do with a stable organization accustomed to winning,” Russini wrote. “It’s unclear how this will play out, but I’m increasingly skeptical he’ll play a down for Kubiak.”

It remains to be seen what happens to Crosby and which team he plays for next season.