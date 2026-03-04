Chicago Bears fans are excited about the possibility of acquiring Maxx Crosby, but insiders are urging caution.

According to reports from The Athletic, Kevin Fishbain notes that Chicago's salary cap situation, combined with Crosby's hefty contract extension, makes a trade challenging.

Dan Wiederer reminds fans of the previous Khalil Mack trade, which delivered a short-term boost but led to long-term complications.

With the Bears already over the salary cap, fitting Crosby into their budget while also addressing other roster issues is difficult.

The New York Times has reported that Crosby's relationship with the Raiders soured last December.

General Manager John Spytek informed the Pro Bowl edge rusher that the team would shut him down for the final two games of the season.

This decision was part of a strategy to secure the first overall pick and the opportunity to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Still, it significantly alienated one of the team's most dedicated players. Crosby, who has played under five head coaches in seven years, reportedly left the facility in frustration and is now seeking a change of scenery with a contender during the remainder of his prime.

The Raiders are believed to be asking for a package similar to what the Dallas Cowboys received for Micah Parsons: two first-round picks and a Pro Bowl defensive tackle, like Kenny Clark.

This hefty demand is further complicated by Crosby's recent meniscus surgery and the fact that he is older than Parsons was at the time of his trade.

In a recent appearance on the Scoop City podcast, Spytek avoided questions regarding Crosby's desire to stay, choosing not to reveal internal details.

While teams like the Cowboys remain interested, the Raiders seem determined to treat their disgruntled star as a high-value asset.