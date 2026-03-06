There are always one or two star players who have a chance of being moved to a new team during the offseason via trade. This season, it's Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, as his name has been in constant rumors over the past few weeks. With the Raiders going in a different direction with a new head coach and the No. 1 pick in the draft, Crosby may feel it's time to go somewhere he can compete.

At the same time, the Raiders know they can get some valuable compensation in return for Crosby if they trade him. There have been several teams looking at trying to acquire him, with two of them specifically sticking out, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Maxx Crosby is drawing serious interest around the league. The Dallas Cowboys are closely monitoring the situation and remain very interested, while the Baltimore Ravens are also a team to watch. GMs believe the Las Vegas Raiders are willing to work on a deal,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys are always trying to find a way to improve, and Crosby would be a major upgrade for their defense after what happened last season when they traded Micah Parsons.

As for the Ravens, their defense also could use someone such as Crosby. Injuries and inconsistencies set the Ravens back last season, and if they can stay healthy and improve on both sides of the ball in the offseason, they should be able to get back to the playoffs.

Even though both teams have an interest in Crosby, the Raiders are going to take the best offer they think will help improve their team.

In the end, the Raiders don't even have to trade Crosby, and they could believe that he will be an important piece of what they want to do now and in the future.