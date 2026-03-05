The Las Vegas Raiders are in a good position to build a winning team for the future. They've hired a head coach in Klint Kubiak, who has shown he is an offensive mastermind, and they have the No. 1 pick in the draft with the ability to select a game-changer.

On defense, they already have a game-changer in Maxx Crosby, but as of late, it's been uncertain if the Raiders plan on keeping or trading him. For as good as Crosby is and where the Raiders currently are, it shouldn't matter if they plan on moving him for more assets.

In the event that they keep him, some think they should give him help on the defensive line. A fan recently asked what the chances are of the Raiders going after Trey Hendrickson in free agency, and Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated quickly shut down that idea.

“With the transition to the 3-4, I am not sure how that would work,” Carpenter wrote. “He is an exceptional talent and a terrific young man, but he is 31, and the Raiders are facing two years of rebuilding. When in a 4-3 scheme like they were previously, with a win-now mentality, that would have been a dream, but I don’t think so now. GM John Spytek has to think long-term, within the vision Klint Kubiak wants to accomplish, whether in free agency or the NFL Draft.”

Even if the scheme wouldn't work with Hendrickson, it just doesn't look as if the Raiders would go after Hendrickson right now. The thought of it sounds good, and they would give opposing teams problems every Sunday, but it's obvious that the Raiders are going in a different direction.

At this point, it may be a better chance of Crosby getting traded than of him staying on the team and Hendrickson signing with the Raiders.