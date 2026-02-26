With new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak excited to take charge and bring the franchise back to relevance, there are pieces to build around, such as running back Ashton Jeanty. As Kubiak looks to bring success to the Raiders and Jeanty, his latest comments about the running game will no doubt be concerning to hear in the ears of potential Fantasy Football owners.

While usual Fantasy Football drafts won't take place till much later, there's no denying that Jeanty was considered to be a high draft pick with the immense talent he has coming off a rookie season where he rushed for 975 yards and five touchdowns. However, Kubiak would say that he wants to have a “two-man show” in the backfield along with Jeanty, stating how crucial it is for the Boise State product to have a “wingman.”

“We definitely want…guys that can share the load,” Kubiak said, via video from The Coachspeak Index. “It’s a long season. You don’t want to put all the carries and targets on one guy. So right now we’re identifying guys that are available in the draft, identifying free agents we might go after, looking at our own roster and seeing who can share that.”

Raiders' Klint Kubiak “excited” about Ashton Jeanty's talent

After a strong rookie season for the Raiders running back, Jeanty looks to improve in his sophomore season, though it appears expected that his usage won't be like a bell cow running back. Still, Kubiak is very aware of the talent that Jeanty possesses, as he spoke about it in his introductory press conference.

“Very excited about his talent, but what I would tell him and all his teammates is it’s not about one guy,” Kubiak said on Feb 10, via Ari Meirov. “We gotta get the line on the same page, we gotta get our QB to get the right run checks, we gotta get our receivers to block for him, so we can get the play-action going.”

It remains to be seen what Jeanty's workload looks like and who Las Vegas will get as the running back's “wingman.”