As the NFL offseason heats up, trade rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby will only grow louder. Now, the framework of what the Raiders would want in a deal has now been revealed.

Las Vegas is requesting two first-round picks and a player in any trade for the pass rusher, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. It's a similar structure to what the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons.

“Per a league source, the Raiders are looking for two first-round picks and a player for the 28-year-old edge rusher,” Florio wrote. “The quality of player the Raiders want wasn’t specified. Presumably, it’s a starting-caliber contributor.”

“Another factor surely will be the position of the first-round pick. Two ones from a perennial playoff team are obviously not the same as two first-rounders from a chronic also-ran,” he continued. “Still, it shows that there’s a price. That Crosby isn’t untradeable. That a deal will happen if a team makes an offer the Raiders will accept.”

While Crosby has been an elite player during his time in the league, the Raiders have found little success. As his career goes further, the pass rusher wants to compete for Super Bowl titles. With Las Vegas set to undergo a rebuild, he may not get that opportunity soon with the franchise.

Trading Crosby away would certainly jumpstart that rebuild, especially if the Raiders get what they're asking for. Over his seven seasons in the NFL, the pass rusher has put up 439 tackles, 133 for a loss, 164 quarterback hits and 69.5 sacks. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.

The Crosby saga is sure to be winding before a resolution is met. But if a team could match the Raiders' trade demands, a deal becomes far more likely.