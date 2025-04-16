The Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the offseason after trading for Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. With the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the franchise has a chance to select a marquee player to help improve its chances for next season. However, there is some concern with a key player on the offensive line with the draft around the corner.

Reports indicate that starting left tackle Kolton Miller is not participating in the Raiders' voluntary offseason program, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Miller, who is 29 years of age, is seeking a new contract as he's due to become a free agent in the 2026 offseason.

“Raiders LT Kolton Miller is not currently participating in the voluntary offseason program as he seeks a contract extension, per source. Miller, 29, is a seven-year starter and 2026 free agent. Las Vegas has not engaged in contract talks with the former first-round pick.”

This is something the Raiders are likely tabbing for later in the offseason. The front office is busy finalizing its draft board, and once the draft is concluded, they should be able to focus more time on discussing a possible contract extension for Miller. Additionally, the offseason program the veteran left tackle is skipping is voluntary, which means his presence is not required for these workouts.

However, considering the Raiders have a new quarterback on the roster, the team would likely want Miller to get involved early. Developing a chemistry with the 34-year-old quarterback sooner, rather than later, would help Las Vegas' offense get in the groove well before the start of the preseason. Regardless, Miller's situation will gain momentum if the team fails to negotiate a contract with him during the summer and the contract talks continue into August.

Smith is coming off his third consecutive successful season, as he seemingly played well for the Seahawks from 2022 through the 2024 seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler ended the 2024 campaign with a career high of 4,320 passing yards. He backed that up with 21 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions while recording an impressive 70.4% completion percentage.