As the city of Las Vegas gets set to host WWE WrestleMania 41, the Raiders acknowledged their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

WWE and the Raiders posted a video of Reigns making his way to the team's facility. The Raiders' post featured Reigns proudly displaying his custom jersey, saying, “Raider nation, acknowledge me.”

In WWE's post, he was greeted with Raiders-themed swag, including a custom jersey with his last name. The jersey gave him the number 96. Fans of Reigns know that Reigns wore number 96 when he played for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team.

He also received a bomber jacket with the team logo on it — “Championship workouts happening right here, baby,” he quipped. The jacket also made him reminisce about a memory with his mother. While they didn't have the money for it, his mom bought him a similar jacket, even if it wasn't the right thing.

“That's old school — I'm old enough to know about this. These button-ups were the jam back in the day,” he recalled. “They don't make them like this anymore. And then the other starter with the hoodie and the half-zip, that's where it was at.

“My mom never got the right one, though, but I loved her. We [didn't] have no money for it, and she still did it, so God bless her,” he continued.

Will the Raiders play a part in WWE WrestleMania Las Vegas with Roman Reigns?

The Raiders hosting Reigns makes sense, given that WrestleMania 41 takes place in their home stadium, Allegiant Stadium. Reigns will likely be walking to the right by himself, but you never know if any Raiders players will factor into the match.

Last year, WrestleMania took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In turn, Eagles players Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered in Rey Mysterio and Andrade's tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. At WrestleMania 39, San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle appeared as well.

Recently, Seth Rollins interacted with Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. “I might have to give you a call,” Crosby told Rollins about appearing at WrestleMania 41.

Reigns is heading into a star-studded triple threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. While Reigns and Rollins have been in the main event of WrestleMania several times before, it is Punk's first time closing the show. Regardless of the outcome, it will be a historic moment.