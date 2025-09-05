The Las Vegas Raiders hope that 2025 brings them more success than they've had since 2000. After three straight playoff season at the beginning of the century, the Raiders have only made the postseason twice since 2002. With the new duo of GM John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll in place, Las Vegas hopes to break that cycle in 2025. After former first-round pick Amari Cooper resigned with the team, then made the subsequent yet shocking decision to retire, the Raiders' receiving room needed some reinforcements. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X (formerly Twitter), Las Vegas has promoted wideout Justin Shorter from the practice squad.

“The #Raiders are signing WR Justin Shorter off their practice squad, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” reported Garafolo. “He replaces the retired Amari Cooper on the 53.”

Shorter has been with the Raiders since last season. The former Florida Gator was a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2023 but now finds himself in Vegas. With his current team low on receiving depth, Shorter could make an impact if given the chance. The 25-year0old is a young, big target whom starting quarterback Geno Smith could use in the red zone. With veteran Jakobi Meyers also looking for a way out via trade, could Shorter make a name for himself this season?

Raiders look to get back to winning ways in 2025

The Raiders play in what could be the NFL's most loaded division. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the West for nine seasons in a row. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers were playoff teams in 2024. In Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton, the division's coaching talent is also stacked. Hiring Carroll to institute a new winning culture alongside Spytek was a smart move by owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady. One of their most pressing needs to address is at receiver. In addition to Shorter, NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported via X that veteran wideout Phillip Dorsett will join the practice squad.

“The #Raiders signed veteran WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad and officially placed WR Amari Cooper on the Reserve/Retired list,” reported Pelissero.

With second-round pick Jack Bech struggling to make an impact up to this point, it's up to recent draft picks Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker to step up. Smith needs more targets outside of tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Can Shorter and Dorsett provide an impact to a team in desperate need of more punch in the passing game?