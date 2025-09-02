As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their 2025 season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 7, quarterback Geno Smith reflected on his final season with the Seattle Seahawks and the pivotal role Pete Carroll played in guiding him through a period of personal frustration.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Smith opened up about the emotional and professional challenges he faced during the 2024 campaign. The veteran quarterback revealed that he felt severely underpaid and struggled with disappointment after contract negotiations with the Seahawks stalled.

“I was frustrated with my situation there—I was severely underpaid and thinking, I should be getting the market or something close to it,” Smith said. “I had talks with John Schneider, and he had talks with the higher-ups, and it just wasn’t gonna happen. And it disappointed me so much, and I didn't know who to reach out to or to talk to. So I reached out to coach [Carroll], and he was there for me.”

Smith noted that while he hoped Carroll would simply sympathize with his situation, the longtime coach instead pushed him to stay focused and rise to the occasion.

“He was like, No, you gotta go do it, G,” Smith said. “That was what I needed.”

Pete Carroll-Geno Smith era begins in Week 1 as Raiders face Patriots

Article Continues Below

Carroll, who was hired by the Raiders in January, signed a three-year deal to lead the franchise following his 14-year run in Seattle. Smith, who spent five seasons under Carroll’s leadership with the Seahawks, was traded to Las Vegas in March and signed a two-year, $85.5 million extension shortly after.

Their reunion in Las Vegas marks a significant piece of the Raiders’ organizational overhaul after a 4–13 finish in 2024. With Carroll now at the helm and Smith under center, the franchise is aiming for a competitive reset in a crowded AFC West that includes high-profile coaches and veteran quarterbacks across the division.

The relationship between Carroll and Smith, forged through challenges and growth in Seattle, is expected to remain a cornerstone of the Raiders’ approach this season. Smith, who threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns last year, will lead a retooled offense alongside rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and a rebuilt offensive line.

Kickoff for the Raiders’ Week 1 matchup against the Patriots is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the official start of the Carroll-Smith era in Las Vegas, with both men looking to turn past frustrations into future success.