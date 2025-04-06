The Las Vegas Raiders have seen several key players leave in free agency this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. One guy they appear to be set to willingly move on from is starting cornerback Jack Jones, as the Raiders front office has reportedly come to a big decision on what his future with the team will look like.

Jones was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL draft, and while he showed potential on the field, injuries and off-field issues ultimately led to his release midway through the 2023 campaign. He landed with the Raiders, and he ended up playing all 17 games for them in 2024, starting 16 of them. Despite that, Las Vegas is currently trying to trade Jones, and if they are unable to do so, they will end up releasing him.

“The Raiders are working to trade CB Jack Jones. But if they can't work out a trade, Jones will be released on Monday,” Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Raiders shake up cornerback room with Jack Jones decision

Jones' release is a bit surprising, as the Raiders secondary has already taken a couple big hits this offseason. Fellow starting cornerback Nate Hobbs signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency, while safety Tre'von Moehrig landed with the Carolina Panthers. Moving on from Jones means that Las Vegas will only be returning one starter, Isaiah Pola-Moa, to their secondary in 2025.

The Raiders signed Jeremy Chinn in free agency to replace Moehrig, but they suddenly look pretty weak at cornerback, as Decamerion Richardson, Eric Stokes, and Jakorian Bennett are leading the way at the position currently. Las Vegas will attempt to recoup something in return for Jones first, but assuming no deal comes to fruition, he will likely end up finding himself on the open market come Monday.