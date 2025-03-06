In more ways than one, the 2025 season will be a transitional year for the Seattle Seahawks. For the first time in over a decade, the Seahawks will begin the year without Tyler Lockett on their roster, releasing the veteran after 10 years with the team.

Despite relieving the veteran of his duties, the Seahawks have done everything in their power to give the longtime slot receiver the respect he deserves. Within hours of his release, Seattle's social media team posted a heartwarming tribute video thanking the 32-year-old for his time. While the Tyler Lockett era ended in 2024, the one-minute tribute ensured his legacy will hardly be forgotten.

NFL fans knew Lockett for his on-field production, but the clip made sure to shed light on his impact on the community. Despite making millions of dollars throughout his career, Lockett obtained a real estate license in 2022 and began helping his young teammates purchase houses.

The video also pointed out his three Steve Largent Awards, a team-given honor bestowed upon the player the organization believed best emulated the “spirit, dedication and integrity” on the roster. Largent, the award's namesake, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who went on to become a US Representative.

Tyler Lockett's decorated Seahawks career

Lockett's humanitarian efforts were appreciated, but it will be his on-field dominance that immortalizes him in Seahawks history. In his 10-year run, Lockett ranks second all-time in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the franchise. Largent owns the franchise record in all three categories.

Before emerging as an elite route-runner, the Seahawks utilized Lockett as a kick returner early in his career. The former two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year led the league in kick return yards in 2017 and notoriously returned his first career punt for a touchdown.

Throughout his lengthy tenure, Lockett was most dominant from 2018 to 2022. He led the team in receiving for three of the five seasons in that stretch with four 1,000-yard campaigns. Despite often being the team's second-best pass-catcher, he was widely regarded as one of the top No. 2 options in the league during his prime. His effectiveness in the slot made him a safety blanket for both Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

However, despite his consistency, Lockett's production has waned each of the past three years. After posting a career-high 1,175 receiving yards in 2021, his yard total has gone down each year. In 2024, Lockett recorded just 600 receiving yards, his fewest since 2017.

Lockett's production decrease was the result of a combination of his athletic decline and the rise of former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As Lockett struggled to produce, Smith-Njigba rode a hot second half of 2024 to end the year as the team's leading receiver.