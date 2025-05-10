The Las Vegas Raiders just began their mini-camp with the 2025 rookie class getting involved. With the franchise preparing for the upcoming season, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch made an appearance at the team's facilities to reunite with head coach Pete Carroll. Additionally, Lynch got the opportunity to meet first-round rookie Ashton Jeanty.

In a short clip shared on social media, Lynch is seen hugging it out with Carroll at the Raiders' practice facility. The five-time Pro Bowl running back also broke the huddle for the team and dapped it up with Jeanty at the end of the video.

Marshawn Lynch played with Pete Carroll as his head coach during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch, who is 39 years old, played a key part in helping Seattle win a title by stomping the Denver Broncos 43-8 at Super Bowl XLVIII. Lynch also played for the Raiders franchise for two seasons in the latter portion of his career.

Seeing Lynch meet Ashton Jeanty has to be a cool moment for the rookie running back. Jeanty was, and is, viewed as the best running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders hope he'll make an immediate impact, as he's primed to be the starter out of the backfield immediately. During the final season of his collegiate career with the Boise State Broncos, Jeanty recorded 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

Lynch was a beast of his own during his tenure in the NFL. Even in the final years of his career with the Raiders, Lynch was a power runner who made defenders pay with gruesome hits. He finished his time in the league with 10,413 rushing yards and 94 total touchdowns, 85 of which were scored on the ground.

Since retirement, the former running back has made appearances on television shows such as “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” and “Stars on Mars.” He's also a minority owner of the Seattle Kraken NHL team.