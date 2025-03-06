The Las Vegas Raiders recently agreed to a $106.5 million extension with star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, and that news brought a reaction from Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, who was happy for and congratulated his friend.

“Congratulations to my dear friend @CrosbyMaxx well deserved, certainly earned & I'm so darn proud of u. You play the game the way it's supposed to be played. #CoachPrime” Deion Sanders wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anything that Sanders does will garner attention, especially when it comes to the Raiders. For much of the NFL season, it looked like Las Vegas would land a top pick in the NFL Draft and potentially be able to take Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders. As of right now, the Raiders will likely have to trade up from the No. 6 spot in the NFL Draft to take Sanders. With the Tennessee Titans holding the No. 1 pick, it is possible that the Raiders could agree to move up. As of right now, it seems unlikely, though, as other quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns are ahead of the Raiders in the draft order.

The Raiders will likely have to solve their quarterback question in free agency, which begins next week. For now, the franchise can feel happy about locking in their best player to an extension and that they will be able to build around him for the future. There are many questions for the organization to answer this offseason and likely in the coming years, but having a star edge rusher locked in is super valuable.

Sanders was connected to the Raiders as a head coach at points, but ultimately, he is staying at Colorado and trying to build on the success that they had in 2024. It will be interesting to see how the Buffaloes fare this season with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter departing.