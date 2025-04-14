It’s looking like the Las Vegas Raiders might choose a running back in Round 1 of the draft. But they haven’t been ruled out of the quarterback conversation yet. As for the current roster, Maxx Crosby made history with the new Eastern Michigan general manager title.

The news came via a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Raiders standout pass rusher @CrosbyMaxx is being named the Assistant General Manager for Football at Eastern Michigan University. Crosby becomes the first active NFL player to hold the position. He now will help Eastern Michigan evaluate high school and portal prospects, manage its NIL budget, and also serve as Special Assistant to the AD on fundraising, alumni relations and student-athlete support.

Now, how an NFL goes about all of those duties while still chasing quarterbacks remains to be seen.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby expanding horizons

The Raiders scooped up Crosby as a fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan in 2018. He hit for 27 sacks over the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined and has been chosen to the Pro Bowl for four straight years.

In the offseason, Crosby racked up a three-year, $106.5 million extension. The $35.5 million-per-year new-money average briefly made Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, according to nfl.com.

Crosby said he’s excited about the new gig, according to nbcsports.com.

“There is no place more important to my personal and athletic development than Eastern Michigan University,” Crosby said in a statement released by EMU. “It truly is an honor for me to not only be named the Assistant GM of the EMU, but together with my wife Rachel, make another donation aimed at creating opportunities for other athletes to be impacted by the EMU program, community, students, and alumni.”

EMU seems to share his excitement.

“It’s always special when former players return to be part of our staff, and this is truly a full-circle moment,” EMU head coach Chris Creighton said in a statement. “There’s something powerful about staying in one place and building something meaningful over time — Maxx is a shining example. He has already positively impacted our program, and now we’re taking it to another level. His passion for mentoring and developing our players is inspiring.”