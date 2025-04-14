The Las Vegas Raiders made several significant moves in the 2025 NFL offseason aimed at positioning themselves for a more successful 2025 campaign. After upgrading their quarterback position, adding key players to both their offensive and defensive units, and enhancing their offensive line, the Raiders now face a critical need. They are looking for a dynamic, game-changing running back. Enter Ashton Jeanty. Fresh off a record-breaking season in college football, Jeanty is an ideal fit for the Raiders' run-focused offense under head coach Pete Carroll. Here’s why Jeanty should be at the top of their draft wish list.

Raiders' 2025 Free Agency and Draft Needs

It has been a transformative offseason for the Raiders. This is especially true with the hire of Carroll as head coach. His reunion with former quarterback Geno Smith via trade has brought a semblance of stability to the quarterback position. However, his performance in Seattle was inconsistent. Recall that his QB+ grades never exceeded a C+, highlighting his limited potential.

The addition of guard Alex Cappa bolsters the offensive line. That said, this move feels more like a lateral shift than an improvement for a unit that ranked 22nd last season. The losses of key players like Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones, though, leave the defense thinner. Sure, securing Maxx Crosby’s future was a positive step. However, overall, the team’s roster doesn’t feel markedly better than it was at the end of the 2024 season.

The Raiders' Struggles with the Running Game

The Raiders’ running game was a major liability in 2024. They finished dead last in the league with a paltry 85.6 rushing yards per game. This lack of production not only hindered their ability to sustain drives. It also placed undue pressure on their passing attack. Yes, the team made strides in other areas. That said, the absence of a reliable and explosive running back significantly contributed to their inability to compete consistently. This makes addressing the running back position a priority. Ashton Jeanty stands out as a perfect solution to this glaring need.

Here we'll try to look at the three reasons why Ashton Jeanty is the perfect Las Vegas Raiders fit in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Outstanding Production and Versatility

Jeanty delivered an extraordinary performance in the 2024 season at Boise State. He rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He also averaged an impressive 7.0 yards per attempt. Jeanty became just one of three players in the last two decades to surpass 2,400 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in a single season. That places him in elite company. He also demonstrated his versatility by adding 23 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown in the passing game. His ability to excel both on the ground and through the air would give the Raiders the dynamic dual-threat running back they desperately need.

Jeanty’s blend of speed, vision, and tackle-breaking power makes him adaptable to a variety of offensive schemes. His all-around skill set would be particularly valuable in an offense that utilizes both running and passing plays.

2. Ideal Fit for Pete Carroll’s Run-First Approach

Head coach Pete Carroll has long built his offenses around a strong running game. That philosophy has been key to the success of his teams. The Raiders have made it clear they are embracing a similar approach. As such, Jeanty would be a perfect match for this system. His combination of power and ability to gain yards after contact positions him as a natural fit for leading the Raiders’ rushing attack. Furthermore, Jeanty’s proficiency in blocking and his ability to contribute in the passing game would make him effective in any down-and-distance situation.

3. Immediate Contribution to the Raiders’ Offense

Adding Jeanty to the Raiders' offensive roster would have an immediate and substantial impact. His presence would not only improve the running game. He would also serve as a reliable outlet in the passing attack. With Smith now leading the offense, Jeanty’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield and gain positive yards in short-yardage situations would be invaluable.

Again, considering the Raiders finished 2024 with the worst rushing attack in the NFL, bringing in a talent like Jeanty would significantly boost their offensive production. His ability to churn out yards and break off big runs would provide the Raiders with a much-needed spark.

Potentially Transofrmative

Ashton Jeanty stands out as the ideal pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft. His exceptional production, versatility, and fit within Pete Carroll's run-first philosophy would provide an immediate upgrade to a team that desperately needs to address its struggles in the running game. Jeanty’s ability to contribute in multiple facets of the offense — from grinding out tough yards on the ground to catching passes in the air — makes him a game-changing weapon that could elevate the Raiders’ offense to new heights. With his dynamic skill set and ability to make an instant impact, Jeanty could be the key piece that helps the Raiders return to relevance in the highly competitive AFC. Selecting Jeanty in the draft would not only address a critical need but could also set the stage for a more balanced and explosive offense in 2025.