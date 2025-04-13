Could Tom Brady shake up the 2025 NFL Draft by pulling off a trade? One insider delivered the stirring prediction the Las Vegas Raiders will be making trade calls. Which alters the future of past starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

The Raiders already added Geno Smith via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. That March 13 move has Smith lined up as QB1 ahead of the 2025 season. Plus reunites the Pro Bowl QB with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. But leaves O'Connell as the odd man out.

Now, Vic Tafur of The Athletic believes the 2023 fourth-rounder is on his way out of Vegas. Tafur wrote Sunday that the Silver and Black will lean towards taking a younger QB during draft weekend — sparking an O'Connell trade.

“New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs,” Tafur said.

Who can Raiders trade up for in NFL Draft?

Now comes who would swoop up O'Connell. The ex-Purdue star has tallied 3,830 yards, 20 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. O'Connell has solid stats that speak to him fitting elsewhere. His sub .500 record (7-10 overall as a starter) is one of the only blemishes he has.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is a popular choice for Raiders fans at No. 6. However, Tafur revealed this prediction involving the Colorado star and Vegas.

“Sanders doesn’t make a lot of sense at No. 6, and a surprising number of quarterbacks could be gone by the time the Raiders pick at 37,” Tafur said.

Tafur axed out names like Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss and Jalen Milroe of Alabama too as Raiders possibilities — calling both late first round options.

Tafur mentioned Quinn Ewers of Texas, Louisville’s Tyler Shough and maybe even Ohio State national champion Will Howard as options in Rounds 2 and 3. He's higher on the first QB mentioned of the trio.

“I have been a little critical of Ewers for his lack of consistency and vision. But he has the size and arm talent you want, some nice road wins at Alabama and Michigan the last two years and played hurt last season,” Tafur said.

Regardless, O'Connell faces a nebulous future in Vegas. Clearing the way for a newcomer.