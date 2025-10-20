The Las Vegas Raiders are back to their losing ways after suffering an embarrassing 31-0 loss to the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. What made the day worse for the Raiders was the injury suffered by their star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who left the contest in the first half with an apparent knee issue.

The good news for the Raiders is that Crosby doesn't seem to be expected to miss time because of the injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Raiders star edge Maxx Crosby, who left today’s game with a knee injury, should be OK moving forward, source said. More of a precaution than anything,” Rapoport shared via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Crosby sustained the injury after absorbing a low block from Kansas City tight end Noah Gray. He limped off the field after that, as the Raiders later announced that he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Without Crosby in the second half, the Raiders continued to have trouble containing the Chiefs, who scored 21 points in the first half and 10 more in the final two periods of the contest.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders, Crosby entered Week 7's showdown against the Chiefs with four sacks to go with 17 solo tackles on the season.

Crosby's exit also added to the Raiders' headaches on the injury front. They played Kansas City without the services of star tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers due to lower-body injuries. Bowers is dealing with a knee issue, while Meyers is nursing knee and toe injuries.

Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his way dicing up Las Vegas' defense, as he passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 26-of-35 completions, while getting sacked just once for a loss of four yards. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, on the other hand, only had 67 passing yards on 10-of-16 pass completions.

Given the encouraging update on Maxx Crosby and the fact that the Raiders will be on a bye in Week 8, he can be expected to show up and play in Week 9 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.