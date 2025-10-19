The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to keep the momentum from last week rolling against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it has not been the best day for them so far. With them already being down by a lot, they have also suffered a few injuries during the game, including one to a key defensive player.

Article Continues Below

Maxx Crosby suffered a back and knee injury, and the Raiders announced that he is being listed as doubtful to return. That is a big blow to the Raiders, as they need someone to create pressure to get to Patrick Mahomes. For now, it will have to be next man up on the defense.

More on this story to come.