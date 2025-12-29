This season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. While most teams are experiencing the highs of a division win or the thrill of a playoff hunt, the Raiders have been sitting at the bottom of the league for nearly the entire year. It's been a rough year for Las Vegas, to the point that people have been accusing them of intentionally losing games this year.

The Raiders players disagree heavily with this sentiment. Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu spoke out against this narrative, saying that the players are still trying their best to perform.

“I hate that's what people are saying or thinking,” Laulu said, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “We're not trying to lose. I'm trying to go out and do my best because I don't know if I'm going to be here next year.”

Cornerback Eric Stokes shared the same sentiment.

“If y'all are trying to tank, don't throw it my way then,” Stokes told ESPN. “The same thing Maxx said, I'm trying to be the best person I can be. If anybody is trying to tank, y'all might as well take me out, too.”

Stokes is referring to his teammate Maxx Crosby's statement earlier this week. When asked about the Raiders going for the first overall pick in the 2026 draft by losing, Crosby said, “Yeah, I don't give a sh*t about the pick. I don't play for that.” Crosby, tight end Brock Bowers, and safety Jeremy Chinn have been shut down for the season due to injuries.

The Raiders are 2-14 this season after the loss to the Giants. While this season has been nothing short of a disaster, the first overall pick is going to be a solid consolation prize for them. A loss to the Kansas City Chiefs next week will mean that they officially clinch the worst record in the league and earn that first overall pick