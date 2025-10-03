The Las Vegas got off to a great start to their 2025-2026 season, defeating the New England Patriots on the road. Since then, the Raiders have lost three straight and looked mostly lost on offense.

They will look to snap that three-game skid this week, as they travel to Indianapolis to face the 3-1 Colts. But if they are going to succeed in that goal, it may have to be without their best player.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby was a mid-week addition to the injury report, per Raiders' reporter Paul Gutierrez. He was limited during Thursday's session with a knee injury. Normally, when a veteran is limited early in the week, it is nothing to worry about. But he was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday in jeopardy.

Crosby has been relatively quiet, production-wise, this season. Through four games, he has two sacks, 19 tackles (11 solo), with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

But he is not the only concern for the Raiders.

Their best weapon on offense, tight end Brock Bowers, did not practice at all on Thursday. That was a downgrade after he was limited during Wednesday's practice. A mid-week downgrade is usually not a great sign.

Las Vegas had high hopes that it would take a step forward this season. The Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But thus far, he has struggled to find room to run behind the offensive line.

Meanwhile, the running back they'll face on Sunday leads the league in rushing. Jonathan Taylor has been exceptional this season, with 414 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. If Vegas wants to get back into the win column, slowing down the Colts' attack on the ground will prove pivotal.