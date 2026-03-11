The Las Vegas Raiders received some shocking news on Tuesday night. Baltimore pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade because the superstar edge rusher did not pass his physical. The Raiders still have suitors for Crosby, but this latest development has created more questions than answers.

Crosby is eight weeks out from a meniscus surgery and only got off crutches last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is reportedly on schedule to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Crosby's knee surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, gave a lengthy statement to ESPN on Wednesday morning regarding his patient's recovery.

“Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee,” ElAttrache said, per Schefter. “He is certainly on track in his planned program….he feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery.”

ElAttrache also praised Baltimore's medical staff, acknowledging the difficulty of assessing an elite player like Crosby at this stage in his rehab.

“We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process,” ElAttrache added. “This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear.”

ElAttrache concluded by declaring that Crosby is “doing an excellent job attacking his rehab and his knee is responding very well.”

It will be fascinating to see what happens next with the superstar edge rusher.