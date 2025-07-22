Reunions are always nice in the NFL, and it looks like head coach Pete Carroll will be experiencing another one, this time with Jamal Adams, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Breaking: 3x Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Raiders, per multiple sources. Reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, I’m told Adams is in excellent shape and the healthiest he’s been in years,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Carroll coached Adams when they were with the Seattle Seahawks, and it looks like they'll be trying to find that same success they had with each other years ago.

Adams was traded to the Seahawks in 2020, and they signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in 2021. He was released and then played with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions last season. Adams was once known as one of the better safeties in the league, and it looks like he may want to get back to that level if things work out with him and the Raiders.

Earlier in the offseason, Adams noted that he wouldn't be mad at a reunion, but at that time, he was talking about the New York Jets.

“I would love to be back with the Jets and, obviously, finish it the right way,” Adams said on social media. “Man, that would be a dream come true, just to patch up that relationship and kind of make it right.”

It made sense for Adams to want to go back to the team that drafted him, but now he is with the Raiders, and they have a completely different outlook than they had last year. It will be interesting to see how they stack up against other good teams in the AFC this year, but they now have the talent to not be one of the bottom teams in the league.