The Las Vegas Raiders begin a new era with the hiring of Pete Carroll as their new head coach, who made his primary goal with the team very clear.

Carroll attended his introductory press conference on Monday. He spoke to the media about his reasoning behind accepting the job and what he looks to accomplish at the helm for the Raiders.

“It took us a few years to get to the very top of the last couple programs I was with,” Carroll said, referring to his national championship with the USC Trojans and Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks.

“We’re starting right now and going for it immediately. … We’re going to start right now, (we’re) going to go after it and build this team as quickly as we can.”

Pete Carroll excited to work with Tom Brady, Raiders

With the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll got to work with stars Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch, and Richard Sherman. Now, he will get to work with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Carroll expanded on his chance to collaborate with Brady in the press conference. He noted that the New England Patriots Hall of Famer played a key role in his arrival to Las Vegas.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Carroll said, suggesting Brady was “intricately involved” in the hiring process.

“He is one of the great competitors to have ever lived, and for me, that’s a chance to understand more deeply where that comes from. This is his opportunity to put his stamp on a franchise. … He will continue to be involved, and we’re going to lean on him like crazy.”

Carroll takes over a Raiders squad that went 4-13 this past season. They have now gone three consecutive years without a postseason berth since their last appearance in the 2021-22 campaign.

At age 73, Carroll brings not only experience but a lot of winning history as well. The Raiders have high hopes for him, believing in his ability to turn the franchise around and bring them back to playoff contention.