After parting ways with Antonio Pierce, the Las Vegas Raiders cast a wide net in search of their head coach. When they went through all the potential candidates, one name stood out above the rest.

The Raiders have hired Pete Carroll as their next head coach, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He has been signed to a three-year deal with a fourth-year option. Carroll had been considered one of the favorites to land the job and now Las Vegas has found their leader.

The head coach is most known for his time with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2023. He famously led USC football beforehand. During his time in Seattle, the Seahawks held a 137-89-1 record under Carroll. He took them to the playoffs 10 times over his 14 years, winning the Super Bowl in 2013.

While he left his head coaching role with the Seahawks after 2023, he remained with the team as an advisor. Now, he'll get an opportunity to lead an NFL franchise again and prove he is still an upper echelon coach.

Carroll's experience – he began his coaching journey all the way back in 1973 – is exactly what the Raiders are looking for. Since moving to Las Vegas, the team has already gone through three head coaches; four if you count interim Rich Bisaccia. Jon Gruden went 11-10 from 2020-21 before his dismissal. Josh McDaniels had just a 9-16 record over his five games and Pierce finished his tenure with a 9-17 record.

Bisaccia's .583 winning percentage (7-5 record) is actually the best coaching performance the Raiders have seen since their move.

Pete Carroll understands what it takes to succeed. While it would be quite the turnaround to have Las Vegas playoff ready, Carroll has ample experience in numerous different situations. To re-enter the coaching realm shows that Carroll believes in the Raiders' vision and sees a strong future.

That future beings Friday – or whenever Carroll is officially announced. The Raiders wanted a new voice and a new leader atop their franchise. They found one with 18 years of NFL head coaching experience under his belt, and an illustrious Lombardi Trophy.