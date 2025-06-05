Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert was showing love to the Florida Panthers over social media during the Stanley Cup Final. The ex-Pro Bowler is no longer in the city of Miami, but still clearly has a favorite hockey team. The Panthers are trying to repeat as champs this season in a Cup rematch against the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers are looking for revenge and attempting to become the first Canadian team since 1993 to win it all.

Mostert, a native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, was going through all kinds of emotions throughout this epic overtime clash.

Former Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert still reps the Florida Panthers like he never left South Florida.@RMos_8Ball pic.twitter.com/SDmQbuymf1 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mostert will join a loaded Raiders backfield looking to regain the form he had a few years ago

It's a new era for Las Vegas, with Pete Caroll taking over as head coach. The franchise is coming off a trying 4-13 season and has gone through a very aggressive offseason. Geno Smith is the new starting quarterback with the Raiders and has already signed a multi-year extension. In addition, Las Vegas made a bold move in the first round, drafting superstar running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

Sharing a backfield with a player like Mostert will be crucial to Jeanty's development. The 33-year-old has been a model pro throughout his career, having played for eight different franchises. Mostert found his most success over the past few years with the Miami Dolphins, where in 2023, he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and led the league in rushing touchdowns. The veteran tailback was subsequently selected for his first Pro Bowl.

Mostert unfortunately saw his production dip last season, but he is still a quality back who can immediately contribute to the Raiders. Overall, it won't be easy for Las Vegas to increase its win total significantly. The AFC West is absolutely loaded with three teams that made the postseason in 2024. And the schedule is set to be one of the hardest in the league. That being said, this roster has the talent and coaching staff to surprise a lot of the public. Time will tell whether it all comes together for this storied franchise.