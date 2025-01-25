The Las Vegas Raiders are making moves in their offseason, which has an NFL insider Dianna Russini believe the team's part owner Tom Brady is responsible for what's going on behind the scenes.

Russini provided her thoughts on the Raiders' move to hire Pete Carroll as their next head coach on an episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast uploaded to YouTube on Friday. She went on there to break down the Liam Coen drama, Pete Carroll’s return, and the entire NFL coaching carousel.

For the Raiders, she made it clear to Russillo that the hiring of Carroll among the team's other moves is proof of the former superstar running the show.

“Let's just start with making it very clear that Tom Brady is running everything in Vegas okay, this is all Tom, it’s all Tom Brady. This is not, I think there was some rumors and chatter, I’m telling you this is all Tom Brady there. Even his own TB-12 programs are being installed there so to speak,” Russini said at the 49:12 mark.

“Alex Guerrero is out there, he’s going to be working with some of the players. He is trying to do it and change the Raiders and have a tremendous amount of influence on them.”

Tom Brady, Raiders in full rebuild mode

If what Russini said about Tom Brady seems to be the case, it is apparent that the Raiders may be in good hands.

Brady has won throughout his entire 23-year playing career with seven Super Bowl titles to show for it. Embracing the title of part owner was certainly a new step to take for the legendary quarterback, but it's a challenge he embraced with open arms.

Hiring Carroll could be solid for the Raiders. He led the Seattle Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances that saw them win Super Bowl 48 and finish as runners-up the following year. Stepping down in 2023 after 14 seasons as the team's coach, he finished with a 137-89-1 record.

He'll look to help build a winning culture in Las Vegas, which has only seen one winning season since the team moved from Oakland in 2020. They've also bounced around coaches in a short span, going from Jon Gruden to Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce.

2024 was a season to forget for the Raiders, finishing at the bottom of the AFC West Division with a 4-13 record. However, with Brady and the front office making moves to bring new energy into the team, only time will tell to see if their decisions will be successful.