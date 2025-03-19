The Las Vegas Raiders have already had an eventful offseason. Las Vegas hired head coach Pete Carroll and traded for QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks. Now the Raiders' biggest need approaching the 2025 NFL Draft appears to be a playmaker on offense. But could the Raiders instead choose to select a quarterback?

One ESPN writer believes it is a distinct possibility.

“Will the Raiders draft a quarterback? Even though Smith gives the Raiders a chance to win games right away, Las Vegas could take a quarterback at some point in the draft to secure its future at the position,” ESPN's Ryan McFadden wrote on Wednesday.

It is important to note exactly what McFadden wrote here. He did not claim that the Raiders had to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. Instead, he simply suggested that they could draft a quarterback “at some point” in the draft.

The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could put them in prime position to snatch up either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, assuming one of them slips outside the top five.

However, there are plenty of other quarterback options in the middle and later rounds. Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe are just some of the options the Raiders could choose from after the first round.

Field Yates pairs Raiders with Ashton Jeanty in recent 2025 NFL mock draft

If the Raiders don't select a quarterback in the first round, Field Yates thinks they should pick Ashton Jeanty.

Yates explained his rationale during Thursday's episode of the First Draft podcast.

“Yeah, this was straightforward,” Yates said. “I want to say, the only thing about [Geno Smith] that I want to add to the conversation — and not to get too far into the cap minutia here, but — he's got a $16 million roster bonus that's due this weekend. If the Raiders want to avoid having all of that hit their 2025 cap — which would be logical on their end — they can get an extension done with Geno Smith. Let's assume it's a three-year deal for Geno. They're not taking a quarterback at pick No. 6. Who do they have as their head coach now though? They have Pete Carroll. And who would he love more than anybody in his offense? I'm guessing Ashton Jeanty, who I have as the fourth overall player on my board. He is part of my tier one of prospects.”

Jeanty would instantly change the perception of Las Vegas' offense. He also seems to pair nicely with the types of offenses Pete Carroll used to run in Seattle.

This pick should be a no-brainer for the Raiders if Jeanty is still on the board during April's draft.