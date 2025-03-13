With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, NFL mock drafts are starting to take shape, following a key benchmark of the offseason: the NFL Scouting Combine. Before the combine, some players might've been mocked higher or lower than where they'll actually land in the 2025 NFL Draft. However — as a position that raises a lot of discussion — running back Ashton Jeanty could be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as early as pick No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Field Yates on Thursday's episode of the First Draft podcast.

“Yeah, this was straightforward,” Yates said. “I want to say, the only thing about [Geno Smith] that I want to add to the conversation — and not to get too far into the cap minutia here, but — he's got a $16 million roster bonus that's due this weekend. If the Raiders want to avoid having all of that hit their 2025 cap — which would be logical on their end — they can get an extension done with Geno Smith. Let's assume it's a three-year deal for Geno. They're not taking a quarterback at pick No. 6. Who do they have as their head coach now though? They have Pete Carroll. And who would he love more than anybody in his offense? I'm guessing Ashton Jeanty, who I have as the fourth overall player on my board. He is part of my tier one of prospects.”

Now, for NFL fans who somehow forgot about Carroll's time with the Seattle Seahawks, they had a ferocious rushing attack behind Marshawn Lynch. Although the Bills drafted Lynch with the 12th overall pick in 2007, Carroll traded for him in 2010 as one of the best trades in Seahawks history.

Lynch spent six seasons with the Seahawks, earning four consecutive Pro Bowl invites and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2012. On top of those accolades, Lynch made the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team for his dominant efforts during that decade of football.

So, although Jeanty and Lynch are different players, Yates sees Carroll adding the former Boise State running back to his offense with the No. 6 pick. And it shouldn't be very controversial if they decide to do so, especially after their Geno Smith trade.

“Ashton Jeanty has a clearer path to being a Pro Bowl player than any other prospect in this entire class as a rookie,” Yates added. “We can debate the positional value. I know [Mel Kiper Jr.] has long had strong opinions on it, and I tend to align with Mel, but mock drafts are how you think a team is going to approach it. And I do think the Raiders have a hard time passing up Ashton Jeanty at No. 6.”

As the clear No. 1 running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jeanty would be a slam-dunk pick for the Raiders in the first round.

Las Vegas somewhat shocked the NFL community when they selected tight end Brock Bowers with pick No. 13, and that selection proved to be well worth it after his historic rookie season.

So, if Ashton Jeanty is on the clock at No. 6 — when the Raiders make their selection — there's a strong belief that they'll address the running back position with one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.