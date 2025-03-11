The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer desperate for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith. This deal creates a new world of possibilities in late April, and ESPN draft guru Field Yates belives this opens the door for Vegas to take Boiste State running back Ashton Jeanty… unless something else happens first.

“With Geno Smith aboard as the starting quarterback, the Raiders can add the final member of my four-man top tier of prospects, which includes [Travis] Hunter, [Abdul] Carter, [Mason] Graham and Jeanty,” Yates writes. “A Pete Carroll-coached team is always going to make the running game a substantial priority. Jeanty shows elusiveness, power and vision as a runner, and he can chip in with the pass game. But there are also still some running back dominoes that need to fall in free agency, which could pivot this pick.”

It now seems like the floor for Ashton Jeanty, the consensus No. 1 RB in the 2025 NFL Draft, is at No. 6, but as Yates mentions, that could change quickly if the Raiders pick up a starting running back in NFL free agency.

Heading into Day 2 of the 2025 free agent frenzy, there are still a lot of solid backs on the board. Names like Raheem Mostert, Jamaal Williams, A.J. Dillon, Alexander Mattison, Nick Chubb, and JK Dobbins are still available.

Still, while Yates may believe singing one or two of these RBs would make the Raiders shift their 2025 NFL Draft plans again, it's hard to see any of these players delivering what Jeanty can. The former Boise State Bronco was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after leading the FBS with 2,601 rushing yards. He also added 29 touchdowns on the ground and one through the air.

The league doesn't value running backs like it used to, as you are just as likely to find a Pro Bowl player in the late rounds as you are in the early ones—especially in this incredibly deep RB class. Still, Jeanty is a special player, and the Raiders would be smart to make this move.