Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, it is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have a clear interest in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. However, with ESPN predicting that Jeanty will go at No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their new prediction is that the team will leave the first round with Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

Late in the pre-draft process, Membou has surged into the top-10 conversation and has heavy ties to the Raiders at No. 6. Should Jeanty be off the board by the time Las Vegas makes its pick, ESPN's Ryan McFadden predicts it will be the Missouri lineman.

“With Jeanty off the board, the Raiders will focus on strengthening their offensive line,” McFadden wrote. “Membou has the potential to be an immediate starter at right tackle, providing protection for quarterback Geno Smith, who threw 13 interceptions and had a QBR of 19.6 when pressured last season in Seattle.”

For most of the draft process, many viewed LSU's Will Campbell as the top offensive lineman of the class. However, Membou's physicality and consistency have since reigned supreme, leading to many ranking him above Campbell.

The Raiders return their two starting tackles — Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze — in 2025. However, they are retaining a unit that allowed 50 sacks in 2024, the seventh-most in the league. Glaze was the bigger liability of the two, recording a subpar 61.9 pass-blocking grade on the year from Pro Football Focus.

Raiders' biggest needs entering 2025 NFL Draft

From just looking at their roster, the Raiders have a few clear needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft. After signing head coach Pete Carroll and trading for quarterback Geno Smith earlier in the offseason, they are clearly prepared to enter “win now” mode.

Beyond Smith, the Raiders' offense is still a mess and without solid answers at running back or receiver. Tight end Brock Bowers is coming off a historic rookie season, but Las Vegas has not had a solid lead wideout since the end of the Davante Adams fiasco. General manager John Spytek did nothing to address either position in free agency other than signing 33-year-old Raheem Mostert.

While adding Jeanty would be a stellar move for the offense, the Raiders would be in a pitiful state should he not be available at No. 6. The feeling in the air is that Spytek is putting all of his eggs in that basket, making any other selection a massive disappointment.