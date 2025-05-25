Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has made waves with his influence and impact on the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady is a minority owner of the team. Now, it appears Brady might be expanding his footprint in pro football.

Brady is reportedly interested in helping to purchase a United Football League team, per UFL News Hub. The UFL is the successor to the old USFL, which was a spring pro football league that lasted a few years in the 1980s.

The UFL is looking to expand, per the outlet, and one place they might go is Tampa Bay. Brady lives in the Tampa area, and is interested in helping bring a franchise there.

During the USFL days, Tampa Bay had a team called the Tampa Bay Bandits. The Bandits were one of the more successful franchises in that league.

Brady also played quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL for his last few seasons. He won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in the 2020 campaign.

Tom Brady is helping to rebuild the Raiders

For now, Brady has his hands full with helping the Raiders. Las Vegas has long struggled in the NFL, with just a few postseason appearances in the last 20 years.

The Raiders have a new head coach in veteran Pete Carroll. Las Vegas also signed veteran quarterback Geno Smith to help lead the team this coming season. With Brady's input, the Raiders then went out and drafted several talented players in the 2025 NFL Draft. That includes former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Raiders general manager John Spytek said it was an honor to work with Brady on filling out the roster.

“When we are looking at quarterbacks, we’d have to be fools not to involve him,” Spytek said in early May, per The Athletic. “Tom is the foremost expert on quarterback play I’ve ever been around.”

If things go well this season in Las Vegas, it wouldn't be absurd to see Brady once again try and build a team from the ground up.