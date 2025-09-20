As there have been rumors around Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders while also being a sports commentator for Fox Sports, there has been speculation on whether he should really be involved with the roles simultaneously. With some saying that it is a conflict of interest that Brady is with the Raiders and Fox Sports, there is an NFL owner who believes it's unfair.

In the latest reporting from Dianna Russini, she gathered the talk around Brady and quoted an owner, who was left anonymous, and said that Las Vegas has an “unfair advantage.” The owner would even bet that Brady is getting information from the crew who could be at the opposing team's practice.

“They are getting an unfair advantage, whether they capitalize on it or not. You don’t think he’s getting info from the crew that is allowed at practice? Of course he is,” the owner said.

Brady purchased 10 percent of the team from owner Mark Davis back in May of 2023, with many discussing then if the former quarterback would be in a bigger role in the future.

More on the drama with the Raiders' Tom Brady

While Brady being with the Raiders and in the booth has caused drama, it doesn't seem the speculation will die down anytime soon. Russini would continue about the situation and would say that after there were cameras that showed Brady in the coaches' booth of Las Vegas, people realized “what many around the league already knew,” which was that “Brady is running the Raiders.”

“There’s been plenty of noise about the conflict of interest Tom Brady presents as both Fox’s lead analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Ruusini wrote. “After cameras showed him sitting in the Las Vegas coaches’ booth with a headset on Monday night, the rest of the world finally caught up to what many around the league already knew: Brady is running the Raiders.”

“What Brady himself needs to own is that his role looks far less like that of a quiet minority investor and far more like that of a president of football operations,” Russini continued.

It remains to be seen if this situation will be addressed at all by Brady and the Raiders, but looking at the team, they have a 1-1 record with the next game scheduled for Sunday against the Washington Commanders.