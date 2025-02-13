The Los Angeles Chargers heard no playoff chatter ahead of the 2024 season. They're now realizing they can become Super Bowl material this offseason. But head coach Jim Harbaugh, general manager Joe Hortiz and company have big moves to go after this offseason.

The Chargers will enter next season with a chance to deliver back-to-back playoff runs. That hasn't happened since the 2008 and 2009 season under former head coach Norv Turner. Harbaugh plus Hortiz have a strong free agent market to turn to, as they bolster the Bolts.

There are some sneaky good free agents the Chargers must consider signing. Three happen to have Super Bowl experience — as they played in Sunday's big game. The other is a perennial Pro Bowler the Chargers know very well. But can bolster their chances to topple the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

The Chargers have the fifth-best cap room ahead of the 2025 offseason, per Over the Cap. They'll have plenty of financial room to make a run at different veterans. Here now are four free agents the Chargers can make a run at ahead of the upcoming free agency market.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

There's no guarantee leading rusher JK Dobbins will return. Dobbins looked reinvented under Harbaugh's physical ground attack. The veteran delivered new career-highs in attempts, yards and scored nine touchdowns (matching his rookie mark).

Kenneth Gainwell becomes an intriguing option, regardless if Dobbins returns or leaves. Gainwell will bring championship experience in tow following his recent run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gainwell can welcome Harbaugh's run-heavy, time management system as a veteran RB. He expectedly lost his opportunity to become RB1 once Saquon Barkley came via free agency. Gainwell gets a chance at increasing his carries by coming to L.A. He won't command a high market either, as Gainwell is projected to earn $1.6 million for his next salary per Spotrac.

Josh Sweat, edge, Eagles

Harbaugh and Hortiz can add to the possible Eagles representation. Adding Josh Sweat is perfect if the Bolts are that serious about going after the Chiefs and ending their string of AFC West titles.

Sweat is still relatively young at 28. He's delivered between six to 11 sacks each season since 2020. And he's played in two Super Bowls.

Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are likely to become broken apart this offseason. The Chargers still need pass rushers to compete in the AFC. Rising young star Tuli Tuipulotu needs help as well after grabbing 8.5 sacks and will command lots of offensive line attention next season. Sweat can become the next pass rushing linebacker to thrive for the Bolts.

Trey Smith, guard, Kansas City Chiefs

Trey Smith is the third Super Bowl LIX representative who looks appealing in the powder blue. He'd even fuel intrigue for future rivalry matchups between the Chargers and Chiefs if he's brought over to L.A.

Justin Herbert still took 41 of the Chargers' 44 sacks. Smith only surrendered one sack out of 829 pass blocking attempts, per Pro Football Focus.

Smith could even welcome Harbaugh's ground-and-pound approach. But Smith emerges as the first step in protecting Herbert better for 2025. He's one of the top pass protectors available.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears

We can't rule out Keenan Allen giving the Chargers one more try.

Allen got dumped by the Harbaugh regime one offseason ago — as the Bears sent a sixth rounder to grab the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. He's now a 2025 free agent and coming off one of his worst seasons yet.

Allen, however, still caught seven passes playing for a mediocre Bears offense. He can still pivot back to Chicago now that Ben Johnson is bringing his vaunted offense from the Motor City to the Windy City. Or, Allen can form a new tandem with 2024 rookie star Ladd McConkey and give it one more go with the Bolts. This time he'd be on a playoff contender if he returns.